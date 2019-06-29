Hospital honors outstanding volunteers

Ruth Kegel has been recognized as Carroll Hospital's May Outstanding Volunteer, while Janet Davis was given the honor for June.
A member of the volunteer team since 2016, Kegel was selected for her communication and customer service skills while working in the hospital's Human Resources department.
Davis, who has been volunteering since 2017, was selected for her organization skills and willingness to commit to several different fundraising projects.
Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary achievements of its volunteers. They are chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance. Community members are encouraged to volunteer their time and skills to assist in Carroll Hospital's functions. For more information, call 410-871-7280.