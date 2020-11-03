18-year-old Finksburg man faces firearm, drug charges

A Finksburg man is being held without bond on 13 charges that include felony firearm and drug counts.
Zachary William Lee Harbeson, 18, of the 1900 block of Suffolk Road, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm during commission of a drug trafficking crime as well as 11 misdemeanors that include illegal possession of a firearm stemming from his Oct. 27 arrest.
According to charging documents, members of the Carroll County Drug Task Force entered the front door of a single-family home on Oct. 27 after a court authorized search and seizure warrant was issued for Harbeson’s address, and detained Harbeson, finding him in possession of 51 suspected Xanax tablets.
Police then searched the residence and a silver Taurus .357 Magnum handgun was secured from the basement of the home, according to charging documents. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the scene knew Harbeson was 18 years old and unable to possess regulated firearms. The gun had eight live .357 cartridges in the cylinder — loaded and ready to fire.
Police also found more CDS and paraphernalia in the home, including two black digital scales, approximately 35 glass vials with purple caps, and one glass bottle of ecstasy (MDMA), according to charging documents.
Harbeson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 25.