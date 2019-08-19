Hampstead man charged with assault for allegedly choking woman

A Hampstead man faces assault charges after he allegedly beat and choked a woman to the point where she could not speak without pain, police say.
Jason E. Wrobleski, 33, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and intoxicated endangerment, according to online court records. He was released on $15,000 bail Aug. 17, records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Hampstead Police arrived to a Hampstead residence Aug. 17 at about 1:24 a.m. to find a woman speaking with an “extremely low and raspy” voice, who said it hurt to speak. She told police Wrobleski punched her in the ears repeatedly and put his hands around her neck and strangled her, according to the statement.
Police saw bruises, swelling, and redness around the woman’s ears and bruises on the left side of her neck that appeared to be from the pressure of three fingers, according to the statement. The woman was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment, the statement reads.
Wrobleski told police the woman started an argument, came toward him, he pushed her away, and then she scratched him in the face and arm, the statement reads. Wrobleski said he could not find his cell phone and destroyed the victim’s when they argued, according to the statement.
Wrobleski had three cuts on the left side of his face that appeared to be defensive wounds, the statement reads.
Police noticed Wrobleski showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and he admitted to “drinking heavily” until 11 p.m., the statement reads.
Wrobleski was unavailable to answer a call for comment. No attorney information was listed in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 18.