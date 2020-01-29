A Westminster woman has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a man and placing him in a headlock.
Kimberly Rae Woodworth, 50, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records, a misdemeanor charge.
Westminster Police responded to a call around 8:20 p.m Saturday at a home in Westminster, according to charging documents, and met with a man who told police Woodworth had assaulted him.
According to the man’s account in the charging documents, he and Woodworth had been arguing when Woodworth allegedly began punching him in the face while he was seated on a couch. While leaving the home, Woodworth allegedly jumped on top of him and placed him in a headlock.
The man told police that he did not fight back but called police, according to charging documents, and police noted in the report that the man had dried blood on his nose and forehead as well as red marking on his forehead and chest and neck area.
Woodworth was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking and then released Sunday on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records. She is next due in Carroll County District Court on March 18 for a trial.
Woodworth declined to comment for this story.