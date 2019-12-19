A Woodstock man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Union Bridge earlier this year.
Joseph Thomas Wingo, 31, of the 10800 block of Summit Ave., was charged with one count each of unlawful taking of motor vehicle, unlawful removal of a motor vehicle and theft from $100 to under $1,500. Wingo was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.
According to the statement of charges, Wingo allegedly took a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee from the driveway of a Union Bridge resident, who noticed the vehicle was missing on June 22. The vehicle was reported stolen, and two days later a Hampstead Police Department officer chased the vehicle in May and couldn’t get it to stop, but found it abandoned shortly after, according to charging documents.
The officer searched the vehicle and found multiple pieces of property belonging to Wingo, according to charging documents. The victim told police that the only property that should be in the vehicle should be theirs. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Wingo on Dec. 17.
Wingo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 19. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office.