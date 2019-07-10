Two Carroll County 19-year-olds indicted for alleged robbery, burglary in Woodbine

Two 19-year-old men face 13 charges each for allegedly invading a Woodbine home and assaulting a minor in November.
Josef Zekan Niha Ehau, of the 3000 block of Mount Airy, and Andrew Michael Miceli, of the 4400 block of Trenton Mill Road in Upperco, were indicted in Carroll County Circuit Court on June 27, according to online court documents.
The two were arrested June 27 and Ehau was released July 2 on $5,000 bond, while Miceli was held without bond, according to online court documents. Ehau’s bond was originally set at $75,000 until a July 2 bail review, according to online court documents. He was released on the conditions of having no contact with the victims or other defendants, undergoing pre-trial supervision, and submitting to random testing, according to a bail review document.
According to the indictments, Ehau and Miceli were each charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery, second-degree assault, theft of property valued at $1,500 to $25,000, false imprisonment, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, conspiring to commit home invasion, conspiring to commit burglary, conspiring to commit robbery, conspiring to commit assault, and conspiring to commit theft of property valued at $1,500 to $25,000.
According to a memorandum, two masked people, one of them identified as Miceli, entered a Woodbine home in the 6600 block of Woodbine Road on Nov. 1 while a 17-year-old boy was home. The victim said the men pinned him facedown on the floor, one of them struck him in the head repeatedly and the other tied his wrists with a belt, according to the memorandum in support of the state’s request for no bond status for Miceli.
Miceli held the victim down and threatened him, according to the memorandum.
The suspects asked the minor where to find money and the victim told them, the memorandum reads. A third person, Ehau, entered the home while Miceli and the other person rummaged through the residence, according to the memorandum. Ehau waited in his vehicle during the initial break-in before entering the home, the memorandum states.
The identity of the person who allegedly broke into the home with Miceli has not yet been released, as the case is still under investigation, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sandra Johnson said Wednesday.
The victim broke free and called for help, and the three suspects fled to Ehau’s home to divide the proceeds, according to the memorandum. The suspects took a cellphone and money, according to the indictment.
Ehau “played a relatively minor role in the incident and was not a physical aggressor,” Ehau’s memorandum reads, while Miceli was called the “primary physical aggressor” in his memorandum.
If convicted, the defendants face up to 25 years incarceration for home invasion, up to 20 years for first-degree burglary, up to 15 years for robbery, up to five years and/or fines up to $10,000 in fines for theft, and up to 10 years for third degree burglary — all of which are felonies, according to the indictments. The charges for conspiring to do the same are misdemeanors and come with the same maximum penalties, the indictments read.
As for the misdemeanors, they could face up to 10 years incarceration and/or up to $2,500 in fines for second-degree assault, up to three years for fourth-degree burglary, according to the indictments. A false imprisonment conviction is “punishable with a maximum penalty of any sentence that is not cruel or unusual punishment,” according to the indictments.
No contact information for Miceli or Ehau was listed in online court documents, and no attorneys were listed for them. A hearing for Miceli and Ehau is scheduled for July 23 in Carroll County Circuit Court.
Miceli and Ehau were previously charged with intent to distribute drugs in a separate case last year.