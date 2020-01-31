Gerald T. Titus Jr., 48, was charged July 16 with prohibited possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a handgun inside a vehicle, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and second-degree assault, according to online court documents. He pleaded guilty to the first charge, which is a felony, while the other charges are listed in court records as nolle prosequi, meaning the state declined to prosecute them.