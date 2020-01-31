A Woodbine man has been sentenced 10 years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended, for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, court records show.
Gerald T. Titus Jr., 48, was charged July 16 with prohibited possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a handgun inside a vehicle, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and second-degree assault, according to online court documents. He pleaded guilty to the first charge, which is a felony, while the other charges are listed in court records as nolle prosequi, meaning the state declined to prosecute them.
Titus will also have five years of supervised probation, court records show.
After Titus allegedly struck a female multiple times and “pulled her by her hair violently," according to charging documents, the victim told police that he carries a loaded firearm.
Police got a search warrant and went to Titus’ home, according to the charging documents. Police arrested him and found a loaded handgun in his vehicle along with “multiple rounds of various ammunition” inside a locked safe in his residence.
Titus is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to previous convictions of battery.
As part of his sentence, Titus is prohibited from contacting the victim, court records show.
Titus’ attorney, Leonard Shapiro, could not be reached for comment Friday.