Glen Burnie man accused of stealing more than $5K in merchandise from home improvement stores in Carroll County

A Glen Burnie man is charged with stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from two national home improvement chain stores in Carroll County earlier this month, police said.
Donald Wise Jr., 42, of the 8400 block of Kramer Court, faces two separate counts of theft $1,500 to $25,000, as well as three misdemeanor counts of child neglect, according to electronic court records. Bail is set at $4,000, and Wise is being held until he can pay the bond.
Wise is accused of stealing $2,383.98 worth of Romex wiring from the Lowe’s in Westminster on May 8 and 2,663.36 worth of wiring and other merchandise from the Home Depot in Eldersburg on May 21, according to court records.
On May 9, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office personnel met with an asset protection manager from Lowe’s, who showed police surveillance footage from the previous day when the suspect, later identified as Wise, allegedly could be seen putting the Romex wiring in his cart, passing all points of sale without paying for the merchandise, putting it into his car and leaving, according to charging documents. The manager noted to police that a suspect matching the person in the surveillance footage had also been accused of robbing a Lowe’s in Lutherville and had been identified as Wise.
Through investigation, it was found that more than 300 pounds of copper wiring was sold to a recycling company in Baltimore on May 8 with Wise receiving $673.80. Surveillance footage of the sale showed the wiring appear to be a match to the wiring taken from the Westminster Lowe’s. As of May 19, it was determined Wise also had outstanding arrest warrants in three Pennsylvania townships.
On May 21, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Home Depot in Eldersburg and met with an employee who said she saw a man exiting the store without paying who held his hands in the air when cashiers called out to him, but did not have a receipt, according to charging documents. She alleged that she saw him put 10 rolls of yellow wire, two rolls of black wire, a weed trimmer, a hose and tools into his car and drive off. The description of the car was relayed to other Sheriff’s Office personnel and a traffic stop was made.
Wise was the passenger of a car driven by a woman and three unrestrained minors were found in the back seat. After speaking with Home Depot cashiers who confirmed the merchandise had not been paid for, Wise was arrested.
A trial for the first incident is scheduled for July 23 and a hearing for the second incident is scheduled for the same day, according to electronic court records. Wise is represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office.