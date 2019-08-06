Westminster man faces drug charges

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly found possessing crack cocaine.
Leroy Carver Williams, 59, of the 100 block of S Center Street, was charged with one count of possession – not marijuana and one count of possession with intent to distribute. He was released after posting a $3,5000 bond as of Saturday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Williams stopped at a green light for about two seconds, prompting an officer to initiate a traffic stop. When questioned about the stop, Williams stated that he didn’t know what he was doing.
While Williams looked for his registration, the officer noticed a plastic bag in Williams’s car. Upon further investigation, the bag contained a powdery substance suspected to be crack cocaine. The officer conducted a probable search and found a clear plastic bag with eight individually packed pink bags containing a white rock-like substance suspected to be crack cocaine, according to the statement.
“When I was taken away in a squad car, all of my worldly possessions were left on the scene,” Williams told the Times. “All of my possessions should have stayed in my car locked. All my money is gone. It was a terrible situation.”
Williams further stated he now doesn’t have his car, wallet or keys and feels he should be reimbursed. Williams also said the money found on him wasn’t drug money but money from his social security check. According to Williams, the police gave Williams’s car keys to the people that Williams was with at the time of the arrest without his consent.
No court scheduling information was available as of Monday.