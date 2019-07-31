New Windsor woman charged with assault after allegedly biting woman

A New Windsor woman is accused of second-degree assault after she allegedly bit a woman.
Racheal A. Williams, 40, was charged and released on her own recognizance Monday, according to online court documents.
According to the statement of probable cause, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a New Windsor residence at about 5:52 p.m. Monday. The alleged victim told police that Williams bit her at the residence earlier that day, at about 2 p.m., the statement reads.
The victim said she was moving chairs when Williams became “agitated and went to grab her,” then the victim put her arms in the air and Williams bit her on the underside of her forearm once, according to the statement. Police noticed red and purple bruising that looked like a “bite mark” on the victim’s right forearm, the statement reads.
Williams told police the two were arguing about moving chairs when the victim lifted her arms up and “accidentally” struck a male, then Williams bit the woman, who pushed back, according to the statement.
Williams declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday evening. No attorney information for Williams was listed in online court records.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.