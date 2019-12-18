A Taneytown man has been charged with assaulting a woman and violating a pretrial release agreement that required he not contact the woman.
Robert Lee Wiles Jr., 57, is charged with one count each of second-degree assault and violating conditions of release, according to electronic court records. A third charge, first-degree assault, is listed in court records as nolle prosequi, meaning the state has declined to prosecute that charge. Wiles is being held without bond as of Wednesday.
At about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, Taneytown police responded to a home in Taneytown for a reported 911 caller who hung up, according to charging documents.
There they met with Wiles, who told police he had been in a purely verbal argument with a woman there at the home, and, according to charging documents, police allegedly smelled the “moderate odor of alcoholic beverage” on Wiles’ breath.
The woman told police that Wiles had choked her, although police were unable to detect signs on the woman’s person to indicate she had been choked, according to charging documents.
Wiles told police he would be willing to leave the home to defuse the situation, but the woman said she was afraid he would return later that night and kill her, according to charging documents.
The woman later told police she would be fine and would just go to bed, according to charging documents, but she agreed to let police take her to a hotel for the evening.
It was later determined that Wiles had violated a condition of pre-trial release, signed by Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker on Sept. 23, that stipulated Wiles would have not “adverse contact” with the woman who alleged he choked her on Nov. 21, according to charging documents.
An arrest warrant for Wiles was issued Nov. 26 and was served on Dec. 17, according to electronic court records. He has a trial for the charges stemming from the Nov. 21 incident scheduled for Feb. 12 in Carroll County District Court.
A voicemail placed with Wiles’ attorney was not immediately returned Wednesday.