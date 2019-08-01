Westminster woman burned by cigarette, Hampstead man hit with bottle, police say; both charged with assault

A Hampstead man and a Westminster woman were each charged with second-degree assault after the woman allegedly threw a soda bottle at him the day after he allegedly burned her with a cigarette.
Mathew S. White, 37, of the 1000 block of S. Carroll St., and Shannon L. Daubert, 25, of the 1000 block of Hiltop Drive, were each charged after two alleged altercations in Westminster, according to online court records and the statements of probable cause.
White was being held without bond as of Wednesday, while Daubert was released on $1,500 bail Tuesday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, White told Westminster police that Daubert hit him about four times in the neck while they were arguing, causing his necklace to break, and Daubert threw a Mountain Dew bottle at him at about 10:44 a.m. Tuesday. Police noticed two scratch marks on the right side of White’s neck and saw his shirt was wet, potentially from the soda, according to the statement.
Daubert told police that White stepped in front of her when she tried to leave the residence, so she pushed him, which caused his necklace to break, the statement reads. Daubert admitting to throwing soda at him, according to the statement.
She told police that White assaulted her Monday by burning her neck with a cigarette at about 3 p.m., according to another statement of probable cause. Police did note a red burn mark on the right side of Daubert’s neck, according to the statement. White alleged he found Daubert asleep with a cigarette burning her neck, the statement reads.
Daubert did not immediately return a call for comment, and no attorney information was listed for either in online court records. A court date for each is scheduled for Oct. 2.