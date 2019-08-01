Baltimore woman charged with makeup theft from Ulta in Westminster

A Baltimore woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing over $5,500 in merchandise from an Ulta store in Westminster.
Latelle Denise Wheeler, 28, of the 600 block of Hardwood Ave., was charged with theft between $1,500 and $25,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released on $3,500 bail, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, members of the Westminster Police Department responded to the Ulta in Westminster for a report of a woman stealing from the store and yelling at employees.
Police placed the woman in custody. Store employees said Wheeler had moved through the store selecting items and tearing off security tags before placing them out of view in a shopping bag, , according to the police statement. A store employee approached her and took the bag, offering to hold it until she was ready to check out. Wheeler said she was not done shopping and was given another bag, but the first bag was not returned, police said.
Wheeler then continued through the store removing security tags and then hiding items in her own purse, the statement read. She began to leave the store with the concealed items when she noticed a police vehicle and returned to the store to place items back on the shelves, according to the account of store employees given in the statement.
When police confronted her and attempted to put her under arrest, according to the statement, she resisted by yelling and pulling away, and refusing to enter the police vehicle.
The cost of the theft was $5,668, according to the statement.
No attorney was listed for Wheeler in court records, and her phone number was not listed in charging documents.