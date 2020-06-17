Westminster woman faces multiple charges after allegedly pushing police officer

A Westminster woman was charged with assault after allegedly pushing a police officer.
Elena Marie Reese, 51, of the 100 block of Stoner Ave., was charged with two counts each of intoxicated endangerment and second-degree assault, according to online court records. Reese was released on a $7,000 bond Wednesday.
Police responded to a call regarding a disorderly subject, according to charging documents. Police said Reese approached a male with two closed fists, her chest puffed out and yelling until her face got red. Police allegedly told her to stop, but she did not acknowledge them.
According to charging documents, Reese continued to walk toward the man and police asked Reese to stop again, but she responded by using both hands to push a Westminster Police Department officer in the chest, making that officer take several steps back to regain balance. Another officer then arrested Reese, noting a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.
Reese could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She didn’t have an attorney listed in online court records.
Reese has a court date scheduled for Aug. 11.