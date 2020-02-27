Westminster woman charged after allegedly choking, punching other woman

A Westminster woman was arrested after allegedly choking and punching another woman in a fight on Sunday.
Jessica L. Bassler, 36, of the 100 block of Stoner Ave., is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records, a misdemeanor charge.
Westminster police responded on a home in the unit block of Carroll St. at about 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 23 for a call of an assault, according to charging documents. Police met with Bassler, who was standing outside the front door and told police she had been punched in the face by a woman inside. Police noted in the documents that Bassler had bruising under her left eye through she refused medical attention.
Inside the home, police spoke with another woman, who told police Bassler had lifted her out of bed by her throat and punched her twice in the face before she pushed Bassler off, according to charging documents. Police noted that the other woman could not recall some details of the assault, had a hoarse voice, was bleeding around her left eye, had red markings on her neck and vomited mid-sentence during the interview.
Police determined Bassler was the primary aggressor, arrested her and took her to the Carroll County Detention Center early in the morning of Feb. 24 and was initially held without bail, according to electronic court records, but was released Feb. 25 on her own recognizance after a bail review hearing. She is next due in Carroll County District Court on April 22.
When reached by phone Wednesday, Bassler declined to comment. She is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, court records show.