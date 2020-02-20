Leader of Winters Mill drama boosters pleads guilty to stealing thousands from club, ordered to repay funds

The president and treasurer of Winters Mill High School Drama Boosters was sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay $5,000 to the program after she took money intended for it.
Tina McAulay, 46, of the unit block of Monroe St. in Westminster was charged Aug. 22, was released on her own recognizance Aug. 26 and pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to theft scheme, online court records show. McAulay was given probation before judgment and was sentenced to 10 days imprisonment Feb. 12, online court records indicate.
She was also ordered to pay $5,000 restitution to the boosters club and will serve five years of probation, online court records show.
Probation before judgment means a defendant is given probation but is not found guilty. If a person on probation before judgment meets certain criteria, they can be eligible for expungement.
McAulay began serving her sentence Feb. 12 and received credit for the four days she was committed to the detention center in August, according to a probation order.
She was president/treasurer of the boosters club from March 2017 to June 2018, during which time numerous fundraisers were held for the organization, according to a court memorandum filed by the state Aug. 26. The fundraisers netted between $5,200 and $7,000, which was given to McAulay to deposit in the booster club’s checking account, the memorandum reads.
When McAulay assumed her leadership position, there was about $4,650 in the club’s bank account, but no cash deposits were made to the account before she closed the account Aug. 20, 2018, by withdrawing the remaining balance of $9.67, according to the memorandum.
McAulay wrote and cashed 27 checks totaling $2,868 payable to “Cash” between June 9, 2017, and June 1, 2018, the memorandum states. Fourteen of the checks had no documentation in the memo line as to what the money was being used for, the memorandum reads, and 13 checks were not used for the purposes written in the memo lines.
McAulay “avoided the incoming president for many months when she was confronted about turning over the bank account and financial records,” according to the memorandum. McAulay did not turn over money to any of the past or current board members, the memorandum states.
A message was left for McAulay seeking comment Wednesday. She had not responded by Thursday afternoon. McAulay’s attorney declined to comment.