Westminster man charged with threatening to kill judge

A Westminster man was charged after he allegedly threatened to kill a judge and their family.
Brian A. Faith, 31, was charged with threatening to injure a state official. Penalty for conviction is up to three years incarceration and/or $2,500 in fines. He was released on $1,000 bond Tuesday.
Faith called the office of someone identified only as District Court Commissioner Woode on Friday threatening to kill a judge who he said sentenced him, according to charging documents and Tim Brown, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Maj. Charles Rapp of the Sheriff’s Office said Faith did not threaten a specific judge. Court security was alerted to the threat, Rapp said, and a photo of Faith was distributed.
“His goal was to go into the [Carroll County] courthouse and attack a judge,” Rapp said in an interview.
Rapp said Faith wanted to be sent to prison in Hagerstown for some reason to get out of the halfway house he is currently staying in, and planned to achieve this by attacking a judge.
Faith called the office at about 6:30 p.m. saying he needed to get a message to a judge, but did not say the judge’s name, charging documents read. Woode told Faith she was unable to give messages to judges and directed him to call the clerk of court when the office reopened Monday, then Faith said he was going to kill a judge and their family, and hung up, charging documents state.
Faith called back about 10 minutes later, saying his message could not wait until Monday, then Woode asked for Faith’s name and birth date, and wrote down his phone number, according to charging documents. Faith said he couldn’t remember the name of the judge he wanted to kill, and hung up when Woode asked Faith where he was, charging documents read.
Faith’s “support agent” told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that Faith had been sentenced by a judge to a group home on conditional release due to previous charges, charging documents state. Faith has had “behavioral issues” in the past and recently got his cellphone back, according to charging documents.
Police responded to Faith’s home, where he said he was having a bad day and planned to buy a knife and go to the court when it opened to find a judge, though he could not remember the judge’s name, charging documents read.
When police asked why Faith wanted to do this, he said he wanted to go to prison and be sent to Hagerstown, where he is from, because he did not like where he was living, charging documents state. Faith allegedly told police that he used the phone he recently got back to call Woode to threaten a judge.
In July 2011, Faith was charged in Hagerstown with threatening to injure a state official, according to online court records. The state abandoned the charge, though it was not clear why from online records. Faith said he had been placed in a group home after threatening to kill a judge years ago, according to charging documents, though it’s unclear whether his placement in a group home was tied to the outcome of that case.
In the latest case, Faith said he wanted to go to the hospital and get help, charging documents state, so police took him to Carroll Hospital.
Rapp said Faith was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation before he was arrested. Rapp did not know the results of the evaluation.
Faith did not return a call for comment.
Faith has a court date scheduled for Sept. 16. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records as of Thursday morning.