Westminster snowball stand owners report several recent burglaries: 'It drives you nuts’

When the employees of Blizzard’s Shaved Ice got to work Tuesday morning, they immediately knew something was wrong at the colorful stand, formerly known as Cherry’s, in the Westminster Crossing Shopping Center parking lot.
“[An employee] gets there around 11:45 a.m. She called me and basically asked, ‘Have you been in the stand?’ I told her no,” said Storm Blizzard, who owns the stand. “She said, 'Well the window is opened and a little bit damaged and the shelf is broken. I had her look in the register and sure enough, the register had been cleaned out. At that point we called the police.”
“It was reported to us at basically noon,” Westminster Police Maj. Pete D’Antuono said. “They went through a locked window and removed cash, which is not a good idea.”
It wasn’t major damage, no one was hurt and the cash taken wasn’t a major loss, Blizzard said, but still, “it was a little unsettling.” As he noted in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, “Come on, we’re a snowball stand.”
But Blizzard’s Shaved Ice wasn’t the only snowball stand to be hit.
Todd’s Ice, located near Genova’s in the 140 Village Shopping Center in Westminster, has also been burgled — and more than once — according to owner Todd Asplen.
Asplen said that twice in the past two weeks, someone broke in a window, crawling inside to take the cash from his register as was done at Blizzard’s. Now he’s closing early for the season.
“We got hit two times, I am shutting down after [Thursday],” Asplen said. “Part of me closing is it is slow this time of year, and part of it is we’re getting robbed and I don’t feel like dealing with it.”
Technically, the snowball stands were not robbed, but burgled, according to D’Antuono, but it’s not an unheard-of crime in the area.
“It’s an opportunity — a seasonal opportunity, we’ll call it,” he said. “And it’s probably a soft target in our vernacular, because it’s a probably a temporary structure, it isn’t well fortified, probably easy to gain access into.”
Given that fortifying a snowball stand is difficult, D’Antuono said, the key to deterring theft is not keeping valuables in the structure.
“The only thing I can really suggest is not to keep any cash in the facility when it’s not attended,” he said. “I realize you need to have a bank when you open up in the morning or whenever you conduct business, but given the nature of the beast, so to speak, I would take it with you when you come and go.”
Asplen said he had not had time to report the two break-ins to the police as of Wednesday, but he did plan to speak with police after connecting with Troy Lochner, the owner of Genova’s. Lochner confirmed that he has security camera footage of a person who appears to be the burglar of Asplen’s snowball stand, but cautioned the camera is too far away to discern any details.
Asplen said he has been involved in the snowball stand for 22 years, first working there at age 16 and then then as the owner for the past 13 years, and he had never dealt with a break-in before. Given a prominent location next to a busy highway and situated under a parking lot light, he said he hadn’t been that worried, but will be taking further precautions in the future.
“I will definitely get a camera and shore up my windows next year,” Asplen said. “To think that we got burgled, it drives you nuts because you don’t think you have to worry about that right in the middle of Westminster, especially at a snowball stand.”
As for Blizzard, his stand was open for business Tuesday, and he plans to keep it that way until after Labor Day.
“We’re going to try to stay open a couple more weeks,” he said. “Our goal is Sept. 13, which is a Friday.”