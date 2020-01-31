A Westminster man has been criminally indicted for allegedly sexually abusing two children from ages 5 to 10.
William P. Gould, 52, was indicted Jan. 16 on two counts each of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual abuse of a minor continuing course of conduct. Court documents became unsealed Friday.
Gould was arrested Monday and was released on his own recognizance Wednesday after a bail review hearing, online court records show.
Court documents allege Gould sexually abused two victims from the time when they were about 5 years old to the age of 10. Gould abused one victim from 2000 to 2004 and the other from 2010 until 2015, both in Finksburg, according to court documents. The abuse of each victim was ongoing, the documents state — one victim said the abuse occurred almost every night.
Gould attempted and might have succeeded in sexual intercourse with one of the victims, the court documents allege.
Conviction of sex abuse of a minor continuing course of conduct has a maximum penalty of 30 years incarceration, and sex abuse of a minor carries a maximum penalty of 25 years.
No phone number for Gould was listed in court records, and no attorney was listed for him.
He has a court date set for Feb. 18.