Westminster man charged with sex offense, assault after allegedly threatening to kill woman

A Westminster man faces charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her after she refused his sexual advances Tuesday.
William R. Davis, 60, of the 3300 block of Littlestown Pike was charged with first- and second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense, and false imprisonment, according to online court records. He was being held without bond Wednesday.
Maryland State Police responded to a report of an assault at about 3:50 a.m., finding a woman hiding behind a fence at a Westminster home, according to charging documents. Police noted her clothing was ripped and torn, her upper lip was cut and swollen, and she had what looked like red marks left by fingers around her neck. She complained of head pain and said Davis struck her with an unknown wooden object, charging documents read. She was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital.
The woman told police that when she was at Davis’ house he was smoking cigarettes dipped in phencyclidine (PCP), then he turned out the lights, touched her stomach area and asked her to have sex with him, according to charging documents. The woman tried to leave, refusing Davis’ advances, and he grabbed her breast, telling her to stay, charging documents state. Davis allegedly grabbed her, threatened to kill her and told her she could not leave.
The woman tried to leave through a window, but Davis grabbed her and hit her with a wooden object, possibly a baseball bat, she told police. The woman ran and tried another window, then Davis pulled her by her legs back into the residence, pushing her to the floor face down, according to charging documents.
Davis held her down by her neck, she screamed for help, and he piled blankets and pillows on her face, telling her to be quiet, charging documents state. The woman freed herself, dove face first out of a window, and Davis followed, holding her to the ground with his hands over her mouth and neck, charging documents read. The woman pleaded for Davis to stop, said she would stay, then ran away and called the police when he left to get his truck keys, according to charging documents.
Police looked for Davis at his residence, but he and his vehicle were gone, charging documents state. Police saw a broken window on the first floor, along with a pair of women’s sandals, a purse and a bag in the grass, charging documents read.
There was no attorney listed for Davis in online court records Wednesday morning.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 24.