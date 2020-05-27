Westminster man charged with sex offense, assault after allegedly threatening to kill woman

Davis held her down by her neck, she screamed for help, and he piled blankets and pillows on her face, telling her to be quiet, charging documents state. The woman freed herself, dove face first out of a window, and Davis followed, holding her to the ground with his hands over her mouth and neck, charging documents read. The woman pleaded for Davis to stop, said she would stay, then ran away and called the police when he left to get his truck keys, according to charging documents.