Westminster man pleads guilty to sex abuse of 15-year-old

A Westminster man has pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a 15-year-old girl and awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for December.
Jeremy E. Blizzard, 22, was arrested June 28, 2019. Last week, on July 30, he pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor while being a household or family member to the victim, online court records show. The state will not prosecute the other charges: third-degree sex offense, second-degree child abuse while being a household or family member, and second-degree assault.
Blizzard continues to be held without bond. Sentencing is planned for Dec. 7 in Carroll County Circuit Court. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years incarceration for sexual abuse of a minor, according to his criminal indictment.
Blizzard is one of two people charged in the case. Taneytown resident April L. White, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to conspiring to cause sexual abuse to a minor. She was sentenced to five years of probation.
In November, prosecutor Mary Burnell of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said in court that White helped facilitate a relationship between Blizzard and a 15-year-old girl between November and December 2018 despite knowing of the age difference between the two. Around that time, Blizzard would have been 20 years old and turned 21 in December.
White’s attorney, Brad Bauhof of Finksburg, then said in court there was a “lack of understanding” on White’s part at the time but that has changed.
Blizzard’s attorney did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.