Westminster police said they are searching for a suspect in a knife attack that occurred in downtown Westminster on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after a stabbing occurred in the same area.
Police responded to a call of an assault with a knife at about 2:40 p.m. Friday, in the area around the 220 block of E. Main St., according to Westminster police Chief Thomas Ledwell.
“It’s a similar location to the assault from earlier this morning,” he said, in reference to a separate stabbing just after midnight Friday morning. “I believe the people involved are connected, I don’t have all the details at this point.”
The victim reported to police that a man lunged at her with a knife behind a building in the area, cutting her but only causing a superficial wound, according to Westminster police Capt. Scott Peter, who said the victim refused medical treatment.
Ledwell said the suspect was described as a white male wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. Peter said at about 5 p.m. the suspect was still at large.
“We are currently interviewing the victim, and we can provide additional details as soon as we get them,” he said.
The first stabbing took place at about 12:20 a.m. Friday, when a white man directed a racist epithet at a black victim, threatened to hang that victim and then stabbed the victim with a straight-edge, “fixed blade” knife, according to Westminster police.
Buck K. Sexton Jr., 37, is currently being held without bond on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for that early-morning incident, while the victim was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.