Westminster man charged with raping, sexually abusing preteen girl; victim reports over 100 incidents

A Westminster man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly sexually abused a preteen girl.
Jose Indalecio Rosales, 36, was charged with one count of second-degree rape, one count of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of sexual abuse of a minor with continued course of conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a minor. Rosales was being held without bond as of Tuesday, according to electronic records.
According to the statement of charges, a woman found Rosales in bed with the victim and appeared to be touching the victim’s private area.
The woman told police Rosales had been sexually abusing the victim since May 2018, according to the statement of charges.
The results of a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, sometimes known as a “rape kit,” suggested the victim had experienced repeated vaginal penetration, according to the statement. When an investigator asked the victim how often that occurred with Rosales, she allegedly said about 110 times.
Rosales told the victim not to tell her mother or teachers about what they were doing, according to the statement.
No attorney for Rosales was listed in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.