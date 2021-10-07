Westminster Police respond to third robbery in three weeks

The Westminster Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery Thursday afternoon at Farmers and Merchants Bank on Clifton Boulevard.
It’s the third reported Westminster bank robbery in the last three weeks, police say.
The department reported a “strong armed robbery” on Sept. 21 at the Westminster Shopping Cente. And police said the New Windsor State Bank at College Square was robbed on Sept. 23.
Police shared photos of suspects and a $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who gives information leading to their arrests.
For Thursday’s robbery report, Chief Thomas Ledwell of Westminster Police Department said they also have pictures of a suspect and will soon send out a news release.
The report of the Farmers and Merchants robbery came in at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police and a K-9 unit were on the scene.
“I don’t know what else I can give out right now until I talk to the investigator,” Ledwell said.
A representative of Farmers and Merchants corporate office said she did not know any details of the robbery yet.