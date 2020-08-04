Westminster man charged with raping woman after his DNA found on her clothes, police say

A Westminster man faces charges after he allegedly raped a woman while she was unconscious, according to police.
Derek W. Reals, 31, of the 200 block of Shaeffer Ave. was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense, online court records indicate. He was being held without bail as of Tuesday morning.
Westminster police responded to Carroll Hospital on March 4 and spoke with a woman who said Reals sexually assaulted her the night of Feb. 29 into March 1, according to charging documents.
The woman said she went out for dinner and drinks with a friend and a couple of others, including Reals, on Feb. 29, charging documents read. The woman awoke the next morning, nearly naked, to Reals raping her at his residence around 5 a.m., charging documents state. The alleged rape continued for about 10 to 15 minutes, police wrote.
The woman said afterward that she experienced soreness in her groin area and felt ill, according to charging documents. Reals sent her a message via Facebook on March 2 begging her not to go to the police and offered her payment if she didn’t report what occurred, charging documents state.
The woman gave the clothing she wore the night of the incident to police and consented to a sexual assault forensic exam, charging documents read. Police collected cheek swabs from Reals and seized his cellphones March 4, after obtaining warrants, police wrote.
Police later found images on the phones that included a photo of the woman sitting on a couch partially naked while she appeared to be unconscious, according to charging documents.
On July 31, results from the Maryland State Police crime lab revealed Reals’ DNA was found in the woman’s clothing, charging documents state. He was arrested that day, online court records show.
Reals’ attorney, Stephen Bourexis of Westminster, said Tuesday he was attempting to secure bail for Reals because he believes he is not a flight risk and wants him to live a good, healthy life. Bourexis declined to comment on the case itself.
Reals has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.