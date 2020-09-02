Westminster man charged after allegedly raping woman

A woman came to Westminster police Aug. 12 to report an assault that occurred in the homeless encampment in the area of 200 Baltimore Blvd. on Aug. 10 at about 7 p.m., according to charging documents. The woman said she was lying down in a tent after consuming alcohol when Hooper came in and took her to his tent, then raped her with his hand, charging documents state. The woman told Hooper to stop, then two people came by, noticed what was happening and took her from Hooper’s tent, charging documents read.