Westminster man charged with allegedly punching teen in mouth

A Westminster man faces a charge of second-degree assault after he allegedly punched a teenage girl in the mouth Feb. 10.
Johnny M. Lewis, 41, was released on recognizance Feb. 10, online court records show.
Westminster police arrived to a residence at about 12:46 a.m. and heard yelling inside the apartment, according to charging documents. Police met a woman who said Lewis assaulted a teen earlier, charging documents state.
Lewis had been arguing with the woman in the residence when the teen tried to intervene, Lewis pushed the teen, then the teen grabbed a folding camp chair and struck Lewis in his left arm/shoulder area, charging documents read. The teen told police Lewis then punched her in the face, causing swelling and bleeding to her mouth, according to charging documents.
Police noted the teen had slight bleeding around her gums.
Lewis told police that the teen had threatened to destroy his PlayStation during the argument, he took the PlayStation out of her hands, the teen hit him with the chair, Lewis pushed her back, and she fell, charging documents state. Lewis told police he hit the teen to defend himself, and police noted Lewis had a 2-inch cut on his arm, charging documents read.
If the teen was charged with assault it would have been through the juvenile system and therefore not available for public review.
A call to the number listed for Lewis in court records was not immediately returned Monday. There was no attorney listed for Lewis in online court records. Lewis has a court date scheduled for April 8.