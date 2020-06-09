Westminster resident allegedly punches man, takes his money

A man told Westminster police Eckard approached him outside the Jiffy Mart on East Main Street on May 31 to ask for a light, and when the man reached for his lighter, Eckard punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground, according to charging documents. Eckard told the man he had a gun and threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his money, so the man gave him approximately $60, charging documents read. Eckard allegedly kicked him in the chest multiple times while he was on the ground.