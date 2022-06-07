Two injured in a Cessna crash at Carroll County airport

Carroll County Emergency Operations received a call Monday afternoon for an airplane crash at the Clearview Airpark in Westminster.

The initial investigation revealed the operator of a single engine 1975 Cessna plane lost power on descent to the airport, according a Maryland State Police release.

The pilot landed in a grassy field east of the runway. The plane then struck a tree at the edge of a field and came to rest.

The pilot and passenger were transported to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Maryland State Police.