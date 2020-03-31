Westminster man allegedly violated Maryland stay-at-home order, shouted he had coronavirus

A Westminster man faces multiple charges after being caught violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order, according to police.
Anthony M. J. Simon, 32, of the 200 block of A Mandy Drive was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that’s not marijuana, possession of paraphernalia for a controlled dangerous substance, equipment to administer controlled dangerous substance, resisting or interfering with arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey reasonable and lawful order, and violating state of emergency, according to online court records. Simon was released Tuesday on a $7,000 bond.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Hogan issued a stay-at-home order on Monday instructing Maryland residents to not leave their homes after 8 p.m. unless for a necessary reason.
According to charging documents, Westminster police responded to a call for two disorderly subjects, locating the duo, Simon and a woman, in the 30 block of Carroll Street in Westminster.
Police warned them that they were in violation of the state executive order, the documents read. Simon and the woman said they understood and began to leave, but Simon then allegedly became agitated, screaming obscenities and yelling at the woman.
Police tried to tell Simon again that he needed to leave and he told them he wasn’t going anywhere, according to the documents. The woman tried to calm him down and he yelled at her again. Police placed Simon under arrest but he tensed up, turned his body and attempted to yank his left arm free. While trying to place him under arrest, Simon repeatedly claimed that he had the coronavirus, police said.
According to the documents, police searched Simon and found a syringe in his jean pocket that was attached to a gray shoe string and appeared to have residue of a cloudy liquid substance. Officers believed the residue to be heroin. Police restrained him and arrested him as he continued to resist and yell. Police placed a mask on him as a precaution.
Simon removed the mask while handcuffed, continued saying he has the coronavirus and yelled a racial slur as an officer attempted to buckle him in, according to the documents. Once secured, Simon allegedly kept yelling and banging in the back of the vehicle.
While officers were trying to get him out of the vehicle, Simon attempted to charge at them, police said, but he was secured in a restraint chair, where he made threats to spit on officers but made no attempts before police put a spit guard on him, according to the documents.
The woman had not been charged as of Tuesday evening.
Simon could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and no attorney was listed for him in court records. He has a court date scheduled for June 5.