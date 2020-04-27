Police say Westminster woman provided gloves in effort to help defendants get away with murder

A Westminster woman who is charged with being an accessory to murder, before and after the fact, allegedly gave latex gloves to those accused in the death of a Taneytown man to help them get away with the crime.
Emily R. Day, 27, was arrested by Maryland State Police in Westminster on April 24. She is the fourth person charged in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Jonathan Riddle in West Virginia. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Riddle was stabbed at a Westminster apartment then taken to Rippon, West Virginia, stabbed more, and set on fire. Police said they found his body about 40 feet from a road on March 18.
On Monday, the Times obtained a copy of the charging documents filed against Day.
During the first stabbing, Day gave latex gloves to those involved to lessen the chance that they would leave their DNA on the victim or get any of the victim’s DNA on their hands, according to charging documents.
A partially burned glove was found with the body, charging documents read.
Day and David Sanford Jr., 26, rented the Westminster apartment where the first stabbing allegedly occurred, charging documents state. Sanford was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, as were Westminster resident Monroe Merrell, 22, and Taneytown resident John Black III, 22.
Charging documents state that police learned Riddle had been at Sanford’s and Day’s Westminster residence late at night March 17 to meet with Heather Grogg, 33. Her sister, Brandie Hebb, told the Times that Grogg and Riddle were friends.
In the early hours of March 18, several people arrived to the residence, including Sanford, Day, and Merrell, according to charging documents.
Day and Sanford have been in a relationship and Grogg babysat their children, Hebb said Friday.
An informant told police they saw Merrell fighting with Riddle in Sanford’s home, before Merrell restrained Riddle and told Sanford to stab Riddle, charging documents read.
The informant said they saw Sanford stab Riddle twice in the stomach, and Riddle tried to escape but was subdued, with his feet and hands bound with a sheet, according to charging documents. He was put into a vehicle and taken to West Virginia, charging documents state.
Black was involved in transporting Riddle and said he stabbed Riddle several times, charging documents read.
All four defendants are being held without bond.
Grogg, along with 18-year-old Danielle Tyler, have been missing since April 6. Anyone with any information about the missing women is encouraged to call the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.