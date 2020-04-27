Police say Westminster woman provided gloves in effort to help defendants get away with murder

Emily R. Day, 27, was arrested by Maryland State Police in Westminster on April 24. She is the fourth person charged in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Jonathan Riddle in West Virginia. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Riddle was stabbed at a Westminster apartment then taken to Rippon, West Virginia, stabbed more, and set on fire. Police said they found his body about 40 feet from a road on March 18.