Westminster man charged with assaulting pregnant woman in hotel

A Westminster man has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman in an incident police responded to Sunday.
De’Arius Jones, 20, listed as a Westminster resident of no fixed address, was charged with first- and second-degree assault after an alleged incident at the Boston Inn at 533 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster on Sunday afternoon, according to charging documents.
Maryland State Police responded just after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding an alleged assault. The woman told responding officers that Jones choked her twice, which left her in constant pain, according to charging documents. Officers observed many bruises and marks on her body, including finger marks and a scratch on her neck, according to charging documents.
Jones became “irate” when the two got into a dispute and the woman tried to leave the room, but Jones choked her, according to charging documents. She said Jones choked her a second time and hit her with his hands, charging documents further state.
When police tried to identify Jones, he “spontaneously” said that any marks on the woman were from sexual intercourse, according to charging documents.
Jones was arrested around 2:15 p.m. Sunday and was taken to Carroll County Detention Center. He is being held without bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 4, according to court records.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and to “check on” her pregnancy, according to charging documents.
The Carroll County State’s Attorney special victims unit is investigating the incident.