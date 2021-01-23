Westminster man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

A Westminster man was arrested and charged with six misdemeanor offenses relating to a firearm that was discovered after a traffic stop.
Jose Manuel-Araujo Esquivel, 29, of the unit block of Carroll View Ave., is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a loaded handgun on his person and in a vehicle, among other charges. He being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.
Westminster police responded to a call for an incident in progress from a woman claiming Esquivel was threatening her, saying he was going to kill her, her family, and children, according to charging documents. The woman told police Esquivel stole her silver Sig Sauer 1911 .45 caliber handgun, according to charging documents.
She told police she believed Esquivel drove and owned a black Dodger Charger with Maryland tags. The vehicle, later identified as a Challenger, was confirmed in the area of Monroe Street through Westminster Communications and a traffic stop was conducted by police, according to court documents.
Once stopped, Esquivel advised officers there was a firearm in the vehicle and was detained. A handgun matching the description given to police by the woman was recovered from under a blanket on the front passenger floorboard near the front passenger seat, according to court documents.
The handgun was loaded with one .45 caliber ammunition in the chamber and a full magazine inside the handgun, the documens state.
A trial is scheduled for March 24, according to electronic court records.