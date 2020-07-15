Westminster man threatened man, woman with knife, police say

A Westminster man faces charges after he allegedly wielded a knife in front of a man and a woman Sunday.
Malik D. Summers, 27, of the unit block of Liberty Street, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Westminster police responded to the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Westminster at about 5:40 p.m., where they met a man and a woman who said someone had threatened them. The suspect, later identified as Summers, approached the man and woman outside their residence, took a knife from his pocket, released the blade, pointed the knife at them, and slid his finger across his throat, according to charging documents.
Police searched for the suspect and found him on Pennsylvania Avenue with a pocket knife on him, charging documents read. Police said the man and woman confirmed Summers was the person who threatened them.
As police detained Summers, he shouted expletives at the officers, police wrote. They took Summers to central booking.
Summers was assigned to the Office of the Public Defender, but no attorney was listed for him Wednesday afternoon. He has a court date scheduled for Aug. 11.