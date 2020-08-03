Westminster men charged with armed robbery for alleged knife threat

Two Westminster men face armed robbery charges after they allegedly threatened a man in his home with a knife, dumbbell, and pick ax handle, according to police.
Travis G. Wadsworth, 29, and Tyler G. Wadsworth, 26, both of the 100 block of West Main Street, were charged with armed robbery, first-degree burglary, robbery, second-degree assault, and theft of property valued less than $100, online court records indicate. They were both being held without bail as of Monday.
Westminster police responded to a residence July 28 at about 5 p.m. for a report of an assault that just occurred, according to charging documents. A man told police Travis and Tyler Wadsworth forced their way into his home as he tried to close the front door when he saw them approaching on foot, charging documents read.
Once inside, Travis grabbed the man by his shirt and Tyler grabbed him by the throat, charging documents state. The man told police Tyler brandished a knife and threatened to cut him with it. Travis grabbed a dumbbell and wooden pick ax handle that were already inside the residence and threatened the man with them, police wrote. Tyler took the man’s phone, then he and Travis exited through the front door, heading north on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to charging documents.
The man said a struggle ensued, then he broke loose and went to his neighbor’s home to call 911, charging documents state. He told police he suspects the incident occurred because Tyler and Travis believe he “ratted” them out to police in another incident related to controlled dangerous substances, charging documents read.
While speaking with the man about the alleged robbery, police noticed he had two large red areas on his throat, according to charging documents. Personal items were scattered on the floor of the home, police wrote, and the dumbbell and pick ax handle were present.
Other police officers searched the area and found Travis and Tyler in the area of Winters Street, just before Monroe Street, charging documents state. Police found a knife in Tyler’s pocket and a cell phone in Travis’ pocket, which matched the description of the knife and stolen phone, charging documents read. The men were arrested at 5:17 p.m.
There was no attorney listed for Tyler Wadsworth in online court records as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Travis Wadsworth is to be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, but there was no specific attorney listed for him online. They both have preliminary hearings set for Aug. 28.