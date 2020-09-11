Westminster man allegedly cut woman with knife, requiring stitches

Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster residence Sept. 6 at about 8:32 p.m. to take a report from a woman who said Dubois assaulted her, according to charging documents. Earlier that evening, at about 5:30 p.m., the woman tried to leave a Westminster residence but was stopped by Dubois, who grabbed her by the arm and waist, charging documents read. The woman kicked Dubois in the groin area, then he retrieved a knife from the kitchen and tried to cut the straps of her purse but instead cut the woman’s arm when she raised it to stop him, charging documents state.