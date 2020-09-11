Westminster man allegedly cut woman with knife, requiring stitches

A Westminster man faces charges after he allegedly cut a woman’s arm with a knife and held her against her will, police say.
Charles J. Dubois, 28, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and false imprisonment, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster residence Sept. 6 at about 8:32 p.m. to take a report from a woman who said Dubois assaulted her, according to charging documents. Earlier that evening, at about 5:30 p.m., the woman tried to leave a Westminster residence but was stopped by Dubois, who grabbed her by the arm and waist, charging documents read. The woman kicked Dubois in the groin area, then he retrieved a knife from the kitchen and tried to cut the straps of her purse but instead cut the woman’s arm when she raised it to stop him, charging documents state.
Dubois bandaged her arm, then the woman left around 7:30 p.m., police wrote. The woman told police Dubois had been drinking when the assault occurred. A witness said they saw the woman try to leave the residence on foot, but Dubois chased her and brought her back, according to charging documents.
Police saw the woman had a bandage on her arm covering a one-inch cut and called emergency medical personnel, charging documents state. EMS personnel advised the injury needed stitches and the woman was taken to Carroll Hospital, charging documents read. Police responded to the residence where Dubois was, finding him to be “extremely intoxicated” and “passed out,” police wrote. An ambulance took Dubois to the hospital. Police could not get a statement from Dubois at the time due to him being intoxicated, according to charging documents.
Dubois is to be represented by a public defender, according to online court records, but there was no specific attorney listed for him Thursday. He has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.