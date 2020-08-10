Westminster man charged in alleged knife assault

Westminster police received a late reported assault Aug. 2 in which a man said Hill attacked him July 30, according to charging documents. The man and his roommate returned home at about 6 p.m. and went to their back deck, where they heard Hill yelling expletives at them from his bedroom, charging documents read. The men stayed on the deck, then Hill approached one of the men with a knife he pulled from his back pocket, charging documents state.