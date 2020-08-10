Westminster man charged in alleged knife assault

A Westminster man faces assault charges after he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and punched his face.
Richard W. Hill, 60, of the 700 block of Uniontown Road, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, online court records show. He was released on a $2,500 bond Thursday.
Westminster police received a late reported assault Aug. 2 in which a man said Hill attacked him July 30, according to charging documents. The man and his roommate returned home at about 6 p.m. and went to their back deck, where they heard Hill yelling expletives at them from his bedroom, charging documents read. The men stayed on the deck, then Hill approached one of the men with a knife he pulled from his back pocket, charging documents state.
Hill threatened to kill the man, swung the knife at him, put the knife in his pocket, then punched the man in the face, police wrote. The man told police he punched Hill back in self-defense.
When the man reported the assault days later, police observed a blue bruise on his cheekbone, according to charging documents. The other man who was with him at the time of the incident corroborated what was reported to police, charging documents state.
The phone number listed for Hill in charging documents was incomplete. Online court records show Hill is to be represented by a public defender, but there was no specific attorney listed for him as of 4 p.m. Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.