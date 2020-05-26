KKK flyers distributed in Westminster neighborhood, resident says

A Westminster resident found Tuesday morning that Klu Klux Klan flyers had been distributed to neighborhood lawns and driveways, including her own.
Jennifer Sharpsten, a resident of the Fenby Farms neighborhood, said she went out to check the mailbox at about 10:30 a.m. and found one of the flyers on her driveway.
She walked around the street and found seven total on her street and another adjoining it, she said. She figured that other neighbors might have been out earlier in the day and removed them.
Spokesperson Tim Brown said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office had received two calls about flyers Tuesday, on Moores Branch Circle and Uniontown Road. These streets are within the Westminster ZIP code but outside Westminster city limits.
Sharpsten shared photos of the flyers with the Times. They were placed in plastic bags weighed down with birdseed. There were three different versions, each containing white supremacist propaganda messages. Two listed logos and contact information for the KKK. A third listed information for the “National Socialist Movement.”
A phone number listed on the flyers directs callers to a voicemail message from “the Loyal White Knights of the KKK.” It promises to get back to those who leave a name and number.
Westminster Police Chief Thomas Ledwell said that as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the department had not had any calls regarding any flyers. An officer was sent to canvas the Fenby Farms neighborhood, he said.
If a resident finds these flyers and they live within the boundaries of Westminster, they can contact the Westminster Police Department’s non-emergency number at 410-848-4646. If they live outside of the city limits, they can contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 410-386-2900.