Westminster man faces assault, false imprisonment charges

A Westminster man faces multiple charges after he allegedly falsely imprisoned a woman.
Michael Christopher Jones Jr., 22, of the 400 block of Poole Road, was charged with one count of false imprisonment, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Jones was released on a $2,500 bond as of March 27.
According to the charging documents, Jones got into a verbal altercation with the victim, took her keys and cell phone and allegedly wouldn’t let her leave the bedroom, repeatedly telling her “you’re never leaving.” She repeatedly begged Jones to leave and was repeatedly told no.
The victim claimed she needed to “fight to get out the situation” and physically kicked Jones and told him to leave her alone when Jones would get near her. The victim claimed that Jones then lunged at her and hit her in the face, causing her to get a bloody nose. Jones allegedly insulted her and spit at her.
Jones allegedly pushed her on the bed and put pillows, blankets and his body weight on top of them. The victim said they felt they were unable to breathe and claimed to curl up into a ball.
The next morning the victim left for work and Jones followed her to her workplace after being told multiple times not to do so. Jones allegedly took her coffee and and poured it out after she begged Jones to leave. A family member of the victim called the police after the victim texted them to do so.
Jones could not be reached for comment.
Jones has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.