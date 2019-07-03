Indictment alleges homicide by vehicle, DUI after Westminster man hit, killed man with truck in Hampstead

If convicted, Batz could face up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000 for negligent manslaughter by vehicle; up to 10 years and/or up to $10,000 for negligent homicide by vehicle, and the same for failing to stop at the scene of an accident that might result in death; up to five years and/or up to $10,000 for homicide by vehicle; up to three years and/or up to $3,000 for driving under the influence, and the same for driving while impaired; and up to five years and/or up to $5,000 for failing to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death, according to the indictment.