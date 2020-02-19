Westminster man charged with home invasion, assault

A Westminster man faces charges including assault, burglary, and home invasion after he allegedly entered a Westminster home and fought two occupants Monday.
Jawhann J. Price, 32, of the unit block of South Church Street, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, home invasion, and two counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. He was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday.
Westminster police responded to an apartment at about 12:02 p.m. for a burglary that had just occurred, charging documents state. The resident said Price knocked on her bedroom window, she told him to leave multiple times, Price came to her glass sliding door, the woman opened it to tell him to leave, and Price entered the home and pushed her to the side, charging documents read.
Price then pushed a man in the residence onto the living room sofa and began striking him in the face, according to charging documents. The men separated for a moment, the woman stepped between them, then Price hit her while he was trying to strike the other man, charging documents state. Price left when the woman said she would call the police.
Attempts to reach Price by phone were unsuccessful Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed for him in online court records. A court date is set for March 18.