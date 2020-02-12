Westminster man charged with attempting to distribute heroin

A Westminster man has been charged with attempting to distribute drugs after police say he arranged to sell ecstasy to a sheriff’s deputy Friday.
Brandon L. Pfister, 31, of the 3500 block of Ridge Road was also charged with conspiring to distribute, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a drug that is not marijuana, according to online court records. He was released on a $3,000 bond Friday, online court records show.
An unknown man, later identified as Pfister, communicated via text message and phone calls with a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy to meet at Westminster Community Pond for the man to sell ecstasy, according to charging documents. When they met, a K-9 dog alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, of which Pfister was a passenger, charging documents state.
In the vehicle, police found three capsules containing suspected drugs, heroin, cut straws and a glass smoking device possibly used for crack cocaine, charging documents state. Police wrote that cut straws are typically used to inhale heroin.
Police said Pfister and the female driver of the vehicle admitted they owned the heroin in the vehicle, and Pfister admitted to coordinating the drug transaction with the deputy, according to charging documents.
There was no attorney listed for Pfister in online court records. The phone number listed for Pfister was an incorrect number. Pfister has a court date scheduled for April 22.