Westminster man charged after allegedly running after occupied car with handgun

A Westminster man is being held without bond after Westminster police say he pointed a handgun at a family inside of their vehicle and chased them down the street on foot Friday afternoon.
The man, 40-year-old Bruce Randall Deveas Jr. of the 300 block of N. Colonial Ave., is facing three firearms charges and three first-degree assault charges, along with a reckless endangerment charge, according to online court records. Police say they arrested him and transported him to the Carroll County Detention Center at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.
Westminster police responded to the intersection of North Colonial Avenue and 24th Street at about noon Friday for a “reported suspicious condition,” according to charging documents. There, an officer met a man who told him that Deveas had chased his car down the street with a handgun, while his girlfriend and young daughter were inside the vehicle.
According to charging documents, the man’s girlfriend was driving him back to work when she turned into North Colonial Avenue, assuming that the roadway would take them back to Manchester Avenue. When they realized it was a dead end, according to charging documents, the couple tried to turn around. While they were attempting to conduct a U-turn on North Colonial Avenue, they told police, man exited his vehicle and began running down the street after them.
According to charging documents, the man in the vehicle said the man was removing his sweatshirt while running with a handgun in his hand. Once the man got his sweatshirt sleeve over the handgun, according to charging documents, the man in the car could see that the weapon was being pointed at their vehicle.
After speaking with the family, the officer then found Deveas standing in the roadway near an address that charging documents list as his own. The officer said that as he approached Deveas, the man said he had “a gun on” and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband. According to charging documents, the handgun was cleared and had no magazine inserted. Deveas told the officer that the magazine for the gun was in his pocket, police said.
According to charging documents, Deveas also told the officer that he had a .22-caliber rifle in the back seat of his vehicle.
The officer said that Deveas told him he had been driving behind the family on 24th Street, heading toward North Colonial Avenue, when he saw the driver yelling and “throwing her hands up” for an unknown reason. According to charging documents, Deveas said he then displayed the handgun in the vehicle toward the family. He told police he pulled his vehicle into his driveway and walked to the roadway to “make sure they left,” according to charging documents.
According to charging documents, police searched Deveas' vehicle and found a loaded rifle with a magazine inserted, containing 15 rounds. An additional magazine with nine rounds was found next to the firearm, according to the police report.
A Glock magazine with 15 rounds inserted was also found in the vehicle, along with a switchblade pocket knife, according to charging documents.
According to online case records, Deveas is scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 20 at Carroll County District Court. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, which typically does not comment on pending cases.