Westminster man charged after allegedly running after occupied car with handgun

After speaking with the family, the officer then found Deveas standing in the roadway near an address that charging documents list as his own. The officer said that as he approached Deveas, the man said he had “a gun on” and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband. According to charging documents, the handgun was cleared and had no magazine inserted. Deveas told the officer that the magazine for the gun was in his pocket, police said.