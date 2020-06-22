Man charged after allegedly trapping woman in house in Westminster

A Damascus man faces charges after he allegedly locked a woman in a house against her will in Westminster on Thursday.
Michael E. Melton, 38, of the 27000 block of Clarksburg Road, was charged with second-degree assault, false imprisonment and violating a condition of release, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a Westminster residence, where a witness told police that Melton threw a box at a 13-year-old girl’s neck, threatened to kill a woman’s son, and locked himself in the house with another woman against her will, according to charging documents.
Police tried to talk to Melton through locked doors, then entered the house through the basement, finding Melton and the woman locked in a bedroom, charging documents state.
Melton agreed to come out, but told police he’d drilled the door shut and needed to remove the screws to get out, police wrote. Police heard a power drill on the other side of the door, then Melton exited calmly, charging documents read. The woman who was trapped in the room with Melton told police she’d gone into the house with Melton to try to stop the fighting that started earlier among a group of people, then Melton locked all the doors and barricaded the two of them in the bedroom, according to charging documents.
The police report did not say whether the woman or 13-year-old girl suffered injuries.
There was no specific attorney listed for Melton in online court records, only the public defender’s office, which does not typically comment on pending cases.
Melton has a court date scheduled for Sept. 16.