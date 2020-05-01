Westminster man, woman allegedly impersonate Carroll Hospital doctor, call in prescriptions

A man and a woman, both of Westminster, have been charged with impersonating a doctor in an attempt to obtain controlled substances.
Rotha A. Garland, 30, and Lauren E. Kourey, 33, both of the unit block of Washington Road, are each charged with two counts of information and identify theft valued between $100 and $1,500, as well as one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, attempting a controlled to obtain a dangerous substance by forging a prescription, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by impersonating a practitioner, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by altering a prescription, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance through fraud, forging a prescription, obtaining a prescription drug by impersonating a practitioner, obtaining a prescription using a false name or address, obtaining a prescription drug by forgery and obtaining a prescription drug by fraud, according to electronic court records. All the charges are misdemeanors.
According to charging documents, a Carroll Hospital physician reported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Monday that his information was stolen. He asked area pharmacies to call him to confirm any prescriptions, as he was concerned the information would be used in attempts to fraudulently obtain prescription drugs.
On Thursday, the doctor called the Sheriff’s Office again after the Westminster Walmart pharmacy called the doctor to say a man pretending to be the doctor had called in prescriptions for gabapentin, an anticonvulsant also known as Neurontin, and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, also known as Xanax, according to charging documents. Both medications are federally controlled substances, and the doctor told police it was the third time someone had called a Westminster pharmacy and used his credentials in an attempt to obtain a prescription.
At about 1 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy went to the Westminster Walmart pharmacy where pharmacy staff identified Garland and Kourey as the people waiting to receive the fraudulent prescriptions, according to charging documents. The pharmacy had not dispensed the prescriptions.
When asked by police why they were there, Kourey said it was to pick up her prescription of gabapentin, according to charging documents, which also note the prescriptions were called in as being for Garland rather than Kourey. Kourey allegedly told police that she did not currently have a prescription for gabapentin, but that she once did.
Garland declined to answer any police questions at that time, according to charging documents. The pair were arrested at 1:13 p.m. and taken to Carroll County Detention Center.
Kourey was released Thursday on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records, while Garland was released the same day, but on an $8,000 bond. Both have court dates in Carroll County District Court scheduled for Aug. 25.
When called Friday for a comment for this story, the phone numbers on record for both Kourey and Garland were disconnected. Attorneys were not listed in court records for either.