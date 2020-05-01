Westminster man, woman allegedly impersonate Carroll Hospital doctor, call in prescriptions

Rotha A. Garland, 30, and Lauren E. Kourey, 33, both of the unit block of Washington Road, are each charged with two counts of information and identify theft valued between $100 and $1,500, as well as one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, attempting a controlled to obtain a dangerous substance by forging a prescription, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by impersonating a practitioner, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by altering a prescription, attempting to obtain a controlled dangerous substance through fraud, forging a prescription, obtaining a prescription drug by impersonating a practitioner, obtaining a prescription using a false name or address, obtaining a prescription drug by forgery and obtaining a prescription drug by fraud, according to electronic court records. All the charges are misdemeanors.