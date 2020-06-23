Westminster man charged with intent to distribute heroin

A Westminster man faces drug charges after police say they found about 11 grams of heroin on him after a traffic stop in Finksburg.
Travis T. Conley, 31, of the 500 block of Baltimore Blvd. was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, and two counts each of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. He was released on $5,000 bond Sunday.
Maryland State Police were monitoring traffic in the area of Md. 140 and Dede Road on Sunday at about 10:48 a.m. when police spotted a silver Toyota Matrix heading west on Md. 140 with a damaged windshield, according to charging documents. The damage “severely inhibited” the driver’s visibility, the documents state, so police pulled the vehicle over. The driver, who was not criminally charged in the incident as of Tuesday, had constricted pupils, slurred speech and moved in a sluggish manner, charging documents state. Conley, who was in the passenger seat, sat still and did not look at the trooper, charging documents read.
Police learned the vehicle was coming from the Baltimore area and was heading to a hotel in Westminster to drop off Conley, according to charging documents. While obtaining insurance information from the driver, police said, Conley appeared lethargic, so police asked him to take off his sunglasses, revealing constricted pupils and glassy eyes, which police wrote are consistent with narcotics use.
A K-9 dog alerted police to the presence of controlled dangerous substances in the passenger-side rear door, but police did not find anything suspicious, charging documents read. Police searched Conley and found two capsules of suspected heroin along with a Dilaudid pill in his pocket, charging documents state. Dilaudid is a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain.
Police arrested Conley and took him to the Westminster Barrack, and in the process, Conley provided a plastic bag containing 33 capsules, weighing about 11 grams, containing suspected heroin, police wrote.
A call to the phone number listed for Conley in court records was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
There was no attorney listed for Conley in online court records Tuesday evening. A preliminary hearing is set for July 21.