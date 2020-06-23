Westminster man charged with intent to distribute heroin

Maryland State Police were monitoring traffic in the area of Md. 140 and Dede Road on Sunday at about 10:48 a.m. when police spotted a silver Toyota Matrix heading west on Md. 140 with a damaged windshield, according to charging documents. The damage “severely inhibited” the driver’s visibility, the documents state, so police pulled the vehicle over. The driver, who was not criminally charged in the incident as of Tuesday, had constricted pupils, slurred speech and moved in a sluggish manner, charging documents state. Conley, who was in the passenger seat, sat still and did not look at the trooper, charging documents read.