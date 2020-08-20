Westminster woman charged after police allegedly find her with fentanyl

A Westminster woman was charged with intent to distribute after police allegedly found fentanyl during an Aug. 5 traffic stop.
Jennifer M. Doney, 35, of the 200 block of E. Main St. was charged with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possessing a large amount of CDS and two additional counts of possession, online court records show. She was released on $5,000 bond Aug. 6.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the unit block of S. Cranberry Road at about 2 p.m. Aug. 5 for having a brake light out and after the officer saw the driver putting his seat belt on while traveling, according to charging documents. The driver’s name was not listed in charging documents.
Doney admitted to police she had heroin in the vehicle, where police found 12.4 grams of suspected fentanyl in a draw-string bag, charging documents state. In a separate bag that Doney said belonged to her, police found a digital scale and plastic baggies, charging documents read. Police also allegedly discovered both used and unused syringes in the vehicle, as well as a “hit kit” containing paper with suspected crack cocaine.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is as much as 100 times stronger than morphine.
A call to the phone number listed for Doney in charging documents was not immediately returned Wednesday. Online court records showed the Office of the Public Defender as her counsel, but no specific attorney’s name was listed.
Doney has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 4.