Westminster woman charged with intent to distribute after being found with suspected heroin, cocaine, fentanyl

A Westminster woman faces 10 charges including possession of drugs with intent to distribute after police arrested her Jan. 26.
Kristina M. Hurst, 39, of the unit block of Charles St., was charged with two counts of possessing drugs with intent to distribute, two counts related to possessing drugs in a place of confinement, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, three counts of possessing drugs that are not marijuana, and one count of possessing equipment used to administer drugs with intent to distribute, online court records show.
Hurst was released on $10,000 bond Jan. 26, according to online court records. Hurst’s charging documents became available the week of Feb. 3.
Maryland State Police pulled over a red Ford Ranger that had a plate light out at about midnight on Jan. 26 on Md. 140, east of Reese Road, according to charging documents. A K-9 dog alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, charging documents state. Police said Hurst was a passenger in the vehicle.
In the center console, police found three gel capsules containing suspected heroin/fentanyl, one burnt spoon with suspected heroin/fentanyl residue, and a hypodermic needle, according to charging documents. A burnt aluminum can with trace amounts of suspected heroin/fentanyl and four hypodermic needles were found in Hurst’s purse, and two glass pipes with trace amounts of suspected crack cocaine and one “crack rock” were found on Hurst’s person, charging documents state.
At the Carroll County Detention Center, authorities found on Hurst’s person 15 gel capsules of heroin/fentanyl, four glass vials of cocaine, two plastic bags with crack cocaine, and one hard white rock believed to be crack cocaine, charging documents read.
Hurst asked central booking staff what would happen if something were to break open inside of her, then refused to say whether she had anything else inside of her and was taken to Carroll Hospital for an X-ray, which showed nothing, according to charging documents.
Police wrote that the quantity, weight, and packaging of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine were indicative of an intent to distribute, charging documents state.
A woman who answered the phone listed for Hurst in court records refused to comment and did not identify herself Wednesday. Hurst’s attorney declined to comment when reached by phone.
Hurst has a court date set for March 4.