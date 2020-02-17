Westminster man charged with intent to distribute, possessing suspected marijuana, cocaine

A Westminster man faces charges including felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute after police searched his residence Thursday.
Ryan L. Rogers, 21, of the unit block of Charles Street, was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, and possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, online court records show. He was released on $10,000 bond Thursday.
Carroll County Drug Task Force got a search and seizure warrant for Rogers’ residence and found a plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine sitting atop a digital scale in Rogers’ bedroom, charging documents state. Police also found suspected marijuana individually packaged into bags, which led police to believe there was an intent to distribute, according to charging documents.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit assisted in the search, charging documents read.
A call to the phone number listed for Rogers in court records was not immediately returned for comment Monday. There was no attorney listed for Rogers in online court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.