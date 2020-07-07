Westminster man charged with intent to distribute Adderall

A Westminster man was charged with possession and intent to distribute drugs after police pulled him over for allegedly talking on his phone while driving.
Jonathan L. Andrews, 38, of the 300 block of Middle Grove Court South, was stopped by Maryland State Police on June 27, according to charging documents. He was released on recognizance the same day, online court records show.
Police in the Westminster area of Md. 140 and Market Street saw a white Nissan Altima pass by with the driver talking on the phone at about 6 p.m., charging documents read. Police stopped the car, identified Andrews as the driver, and smelled marijuana, charging documents state. Andrews allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour prior, said there was no marijuana in the vehicle but that he had his fiancée’s prescription Adderall in the trunk, according to charging documents.
Adderall is considered a controlled dangerous substance by police. It is a drug that contains amphetamine and is typically prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Police found 119 10-milligram capsules and 30 20-milligram capsules of Adderall in five orange containers with no prescription labels in the trunk of Andrews’ vehicle, charging documents read. Andrews was arrested at about 6:24 p.m., refused to speak to the Western Maryland drug task force, then was taken to Carroll County Detention Center, charging documents state.
A call to Andrews Monday evening was not immediately returned. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 31.