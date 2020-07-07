Westminster man charged with intent to distribute Adderall

Police in the Westminster area of Md. 140 and Market Street saw a white Nissan Altima pass by with the driver talking on the phone at about 6 p.m., charging documents read. Police stopped the car, identified Andrews as the driver, and smelled marijuana, charging documents state. Andrews allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana about an hour prior, said there was no marijuana in the vehicle but that he had his fiancée’s prescription Adderall in the trunk, according to charging documents.